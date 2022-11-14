 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rome Health Community Pharmacy opens

Rome Health sign

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Health Community Pharmacy located inside the new Medical Center, Monday.

The new location provides easy access to get prescriptions filled following an appointment. The pharmacy will still provide "Meds to Beds" service for hospital patients.

The pharmacy is open to the public with an entrance on Oak Street. They are open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and closed 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. every day for lunch.

The new Medical Center brings together primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and retail pharmacy under one roof for convenient, accessible, coordinated patient care.

