Rome Health hosting public tour of new medical center Thursday

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health will have an open house on Thursday, open to the public to tour its new $11.4 million Medical Center.
The new Medical Center will bring primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and a pharmacy in one location.
Providers from the hospital’s off-campus locations will move into the new center over the next three months. Bariatric and general surgeons from Rome Health will also move into the center in January.
The open house will take place from 4-6 p.m. at its main campus. They ask the public to use the parking lot off of Oak Street to enter through the “Bartlett Entrance.” Masks will be required for anyone who attends.