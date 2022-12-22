Rome Health named High Performing hospital for Maternity Care

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health was named as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report.
The award is the highest a hospital can receive from U.S. News. Rome was given the award in recognition of the care they offer which is measured by factors like newborn complication rates and C-section rates.
The annual evaluation is done to help new parents and their doctors in making educated decisions on where they would like to receive their maternity care.
“We are very excited to receive this award. At Rome Health, the maternity staff and the providers work together to assure the best possible care for our patients. Receiving this honor just reinforces the excellent work the maternity staff performs every day at Rome Health,” Ankur Desai, MD, OBGYN, department chairman said.
Almost 650 hospitals were included in the evaluation made by U.S. News, less than half of all hospitals that participated in the survey received a High Performing award.
“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies. A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News said.
The decision to give a hospital this award is based on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and others.