Rome Health named High Performing hospital for Maternity Care

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds turning southwest Friday afternoon, 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong west-southwest winds continue Friday night and
Saturday morning as well, with gusts up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24
below zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Schuyler, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be
blown down and scattered power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to
the southwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rome Health named High Performing hospital for Maternity Care

Rome maternity

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health was named as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report.

The award is the highest a hospital can receive from U.S. News. Rome was given the award in recognition of the care they offer which is measured by factors like newborn complication rates and C-section rates.

The annual evaluation is done to help new parents and their doctors in making educated decisions on where they would like to receive their maternity care.

“We are very excited to receive this award. At Rome Health, the maternity staff and the providers work together to assure the best possible care for our patients. Receiving this honor just reinforces the excellent work the maternity staff performs every day at Rome Health,” Ankur Desai, MD, OBGYN, department chairman said.

Almost 650 hospitals were included in the evaluation made by U.S. News, less than half of all hospitals that participated in the survey received a High Performing award.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies. A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News said.

The decision to give a hospital this award is based on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and others.

