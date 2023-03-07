Rome Health nurse receives Daisy Award

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health RN, Megan Palczynski was given the Daisy Foundation Award for her care of a patient.
Palcznski was nominated by a patient's family member who saw the care and attention that she gave during the patient's final days. Part of the nomination read:
“This nurse has gone out of her way to make a truly awful experience of waiting for my mom to pass bearable. She honors my mother's humanity by treating her with respect. She has gone out of her way to help us honor our dying mother's wishes. On behalf of myself and my siblings, there are no words to express how much her care has meant to us during this horrible time.”
A small celebration was held with her fellow registered nurses and the administration of Rome Health, last week. During the celebration, a history of the award and foundation was presented to those who attended. Palcynski was given a bouquet of Daisy's, a foundation certificate and a statue that symbolizes the relationship between a nurse and their patient.
Rome Health says it's extremely proud of Megan and of all the nurses and staff who help to make Rome Health the best care out there.