Rome Health Receives National Recognition

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health earned national recognition for workplace safety.
The healthcare center has been nationally recognized for its commitment to assisting injured workers regain their health and help them get back to the workplace.
Only four businesses earned the 2023 MEMIC Award for Excellence in Injury Management, and Rome Health was one of them.
"The MEMIC Group provides workers' compensation insurance to employers with an emphasis on workplace safety," a release stated.
The winning organizations collaborate with MEMIC and healthcare professionals to achieve the best outcomes for injured workers on the job.
"Rome Health values its employees and utilizes MEMIC services to focus on the injured employee's return to health and eventual return to work," Scott Burns, Rome Health chief quality officer, said.
MEMIC encourages workplace safety and care for injured employees.
Every year, MEMIC recognizes businesses that create a workplace culture that has a focal point on safety to reduce risk and lost productivity because of workplace injuries.
"We extend our congratulations to our team for their efforts to protect our colleagues from injury and support injured workers in returning to work," Burns said.