Rome Historical Society hosting 'Oneida Wampum' program on Jan. 18

ROME, N.Y. -- A program entitled, 'Oneida Wampum' will be held at the Rome Historical Society together with Oneida Indian Nation member, Ron Patterson of the Wolf Clan.
Indigenous people from the northeast region of North America have been using wampum for generations. Wampum is used for ceremonial, ornamental, diplomatic and commercial purposes. It has also represented friendship, alliances and rank. It is made up of beads, woven together to create a belt and is considered sacred.
The program will dive into the history with Patterson who has much knowledge of the culture. He would like to educate and pass on the traditions to the next generation.
The event will take place on Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rome Historical Society's location, 200 Church Street.