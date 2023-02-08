Rome Historical Society hosting 'Revivalism and Educational Reform: Roots in Oneida County'

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Historical Society will host 'Revivalism and Educational Reform: Roots in Oneida County' on Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
The program will explore three individuals from the 19th-century who began their paths to national fame in Westernville. Rev. Charles Grandison Finney, an evangelist during the Second Great Awakening, who began preaching in the Westernville Presbyterian Church in 1825, Rev. George Washington Gale who started a new movement of educational reform and Theodore Dwight Weld a well-known lecturer on abolition and national leader in the anti-slavery movement. All three individuals were friends and colleagues.
Steve Smits will speak at the program on the topic. He is the retired commissioner from the NYS Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities. Smits was also the former Director of the CNY Developmental Disabilities Services Office. He is currently the vice president of the Tow of Western Historical Society.
The Rome Historical Society is located at 200 Church Street in Rome.