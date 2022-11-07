Rome Historical Society to host "Oneida Indian Nation Culture of Food" program

ROME, N.Y. -- November is Native American Heritage Month, and to celebrate, the Rome Historical Society will host a program titled “The Oneida Indian Nation, Culture of Food.”
The program will showcase the traditional skill and knowledge the Oneida people have as agriculturists and will feature other staples such as, fish and corn flour.
The program will explore all these foods and more with the help of Ron Patterson (Wolf Clan) and the Oneida Heritage/Shako:wi Cultural Center Manager. He works to share and educate the public to pass on traditions.
The Rome Historical Society is located at 200 Church Street. The event will be held on Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.