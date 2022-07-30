Rome Honor America Days parade returns

ROME, NY – A brief rain shower didn’t dampen the spirits of Rome residents Saturday. They lined North James Street bright and early for the return of Rome’s Honor America Days Parade.
Red, white, and blue lined the parade route, as marching bands, patriotic floats, and service men and women all marched by little children eagerly waiting for candy and other goodies to be thrown their way.
Romans have been waiting for the return of the parade since the Covid pandemic forced its cancellation for the past three years.
“We’re just really happy to be able to bring this back for the community,” said Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo. “I think everybody needs to have a sense of feeling like everything is returning back to normal, and doing things like they’ve been used to doing for years. This is our 39th year for doing Honor America Days, so this is quite a tradition.”
Later in the evening a large crowd gathered on the lawn at Fort Stanwix to enjoy a performance of show tunes and patriotic music by Symphoria. That was followed by a spectacular fireworks display.