Rome man arrested for allegedly, intentionally setting wreath on fire inside church

ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome was arrested on Dec. 11 for allegedly, intentionally, setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church.

The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church where they found the fire was on the top floor of the building. The wreath resting on a card table, was in flames. Firefighters then determined the fire had been set intentionally.

During the investigation, police were dispatched to a trespass complaint at the Abraham House on Washinton Street. After arriving, Anton Souzadelima was trespassing and refusing to leave. It was then determined that he also matched the description of the person suspected of setting the fire at the church.

Souzadelima was arrested and charged with Arson, he was held pending arraignment.