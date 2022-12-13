Rome man arrested for allegedly setting wreath on fire inside church

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 7 to 15 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and could potentially bring down tree branches that could lead to scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly depending on location and elevation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and confidence increases. &&