 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
and sleet accumulations of 7 to 15 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and could
potentially bring down tree branches that could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.


&&

Rome man arrested for allegedly setting wreath on fire inside church

  • Updated
  • 0
Anton Souzadelima

ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 11 after allegedly intentionally setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church on North George Street.

The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church around 2:15 p.m. to find a fire on the top floor of the building. A wreath resting on a card table was in flames. Firefighters then determined the fire had been set intentionally.

During the investigation, police were dispatched to a trespass complaint at the Abraham House on Washinton Street. After arriving, they found Anton Souzadelima refusing to leave the property. It was then determined that he also matched the description of the person suspected of setting the fire at the church.

Souzadelima was arrested and charged with arson. He was held in the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.

Recommended for you