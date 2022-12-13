Rome man arrested for allegedly setting wreath on fire inside church

ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 11 after allegedly intentionally setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church on North George Street.
The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church around 2:15 p.m. to find a fire on the top floor of the building. A wreath resting on a card table was in flames. Firefighters then determined the fire had been set intentionally.
During the investigation, police were dispatched to a trespass complaint at the Abraham House on Washinton Street. After arriving, they found Anton Souzadelima refusing to leave the property. It was then determined that he also matched the description of the person suspected of setting the fire at the church.
Souzadelima was arrested and charged with arson. He was held in the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.