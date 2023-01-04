Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office

ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday.
Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special patrol officer who was on duty at the time intervened during his last visit and asked him to leave the building multiple times, Charles refused and then allegedly became physically aggressive towards the special patrol officer. The officer then placed him in custody.
An ambulance was contacted and Charles was transported to Rome ER for evaluation. He was then taken to the Law Enforcement Building where he was processed, arraigned and charged with Trespass, Harassment, Menacing and Obstructing Governmental Administration.