Rome man facing charges for allegedly ramming car with child inside

ROME, N.Y. - A Rome man is facing charges after Rome Police Department says he intentionally rammed his car into another woman's vehicle.
Police say on Tuesday night on West Thomas Street, 34-year-old Alfredo Hernandez rammed a woman's car Tuesday night which had her ten-year-old child in the car.
The woman fled to Lowe's parking lot and called the police.
Hernandez is charged with:
- Reckless Endangerment
- Endangering the welfare of a child
- Criminal Mischief
Hernandez was transported to the Oneida County Jail and held for arraignment.