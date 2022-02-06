 Skip to main content
Rome man facing charges for allegedly ramming car with child inside

  • Updated
  • 0

Alfredo Hernandez charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief

ROME, N.Y. - A Rome man is facing charges after Rome Police Department says he intentionally rammed his car into another woman's vehicle.

Police say on Tuesday night on West Thomas Street, 34-year-old Alfredo Hernandez rammed a woman's car Tuesday night which had her ten-year-old child in the car. 

The woman fled to Lowe's parking lot and called the police.

Hernandez is charged with:

  • Reckless Endangerment 
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Criminal Mischief

Hernandez was transported to the Oneida County Jail and held for arraignment. 

 

