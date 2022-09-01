Rome man killed while walking in westbound lane on Route 49 in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – A Rome man died after he was hit by a car on State Route 49 in Marcy Thursday night.
New York State Police say 31-year-old Robert Grande was hit around 9:30 p.m. while walking in the westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle was driven by 54-year-old Gerald Allen Jr., also of Rome. A drug recognition expert was called to the scene and did not find evidence that Allen was driving impaired.
State police say the incident appears to be the result of pedestrian error and no charges are expected.