Rome Man Taken to Hospital After Motorcycle Accident

ROME, N.Y. -- A 74-year-old Rome man is recovering after a motorcycle accident.
Oneida County Sheriff's officials said Daniel Morgan was on a three-wheeled Harley Davidson on July 8 around noon and tried to take the off ramp from Route 365 onto South James Street too fast.
Morgan's motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck.
Investigators said, "Morgan’s vehicle crossed the double-solid center lines and was struck in the right-hand side by the front-end of a red 2001 Chevrolet pick-up operated by Steven Webb, 42, of Oneida, N.Y., who was traveling southeast on S James St. Morgan’s vehicle continued off the northern shoulder of the roadway before over-turning and ejecting Morgan.
Morgan was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica for chest and leg injuries.
He was ticketed for failure to keep right and failure to reduce speed under special hazard, officials said.