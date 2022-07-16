Rome man will lead NYS American Legion

ROME, NY (WKTV) - A man will lead the NYS American Legion. U.S. Air Force veteran David Riley, Sr. of Rome is the new state commander of the American Legion.
His election as Department of New York commander concluded the 104th Annual Department Convention, held July 14-16 in Binghamton.
During his one-year term, Riley will visit counties all around the state to share The American Legion message of veteran advocacy and community involvement.
He is the third Oneida County resident to become state commander in the Legion’s 103-year history. (The others were Moses G. Hubbard of New Hartford, 1931-1932, and Ronald C. Bertrand of Lee Center, 1996-1997.)
Riley served four years in the Air Force from 1978 to 1982.
A life member of The American Legion, Riley joined Utica Post 229 in 1995 and transferred in 2000 to Rome’s Henry P. Smith Post 24, where he served as commander from 2004 to 2006.
In addition to many other positions at the post level, Riley was 2012-2013 Oneida County commander.