Rome NAACP and MVHS team up to combat heart disease

WKTV - Black adults in the U.S. are at higher risk for heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases compared to white Americans.
That’s according to preliminary research presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference held in February.
Monday evening, the Rome NAACP Health Committee teamed up with MVHS to hold a virtual town hall entitled, “Mohawk Valley Partnership for Combating Heart Disease”.
The panel - which included Dr. Hamerton Jeanty MD and Shari Boulton RN from MVHS, as well as Rosiland Passley, a stroke survivor - discussed the importance of detection, risk factors, and follow-up care for stroke and heart disease.
"There are certain conditions that put you at particularly high risk for cardiac disease,” says Dr. Jeanty. “One big one is hypertension. Managing hypertension significantly reduces the risk of stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease”.
Mrs. Passley pointed out that not all symptoms of stroke or heart disease are the same for everyone.
“One of the symptoms that I had was an issue with my tongue. My doctor thought it was thrush, and actually it was the onset of a stroke coming".
In addition to medication, diet and exercise were some of the big factors stressed in combating stroke and heart disease.