Rome NAACP hosts "So, you want to run for the school board” virtual town hall

ROME, NY - With elections for the Rome school board just over 2 months away, candidates are throwing their hats in the ring.
But what makes a good school board candidate?
Tuesday, the Rome branch of the NAACP hosted a virtual town hall entitled "So, you want to run for the school board”.
The purpose of the discussion was to educate the public on the procedures involved in running for the school board, and what candidates could expect once elected.
The panel consisted of Barry Entwistle, Director of Members Relations NYS School Board Association, Michael Jaime, Immediate Past President of NYS Caucus of Black School Board Members, Dr. Eliezer Hernandez, Educator and Current Board member of Auburn City Schools, Christine Waters NAACP NYS Conference Education Chair, Paul Fitzpatrick, Former Board President of Rome BOE and Jacqueline Nelson President of Rome NAACP and NYS Conference Western Region Education Director.
The one common piece of advice that they offered to potential candidates?
Put the children first.
"We're looking for people who are open minded, and know how to think outside the box”, said Waters. “Aside from that, we also need people to understand what a school board is, it is not a political machine. It is actually about the kids".
"I always say that at the beginning of the day it's about the children, at the end of the day it's about the children, and everything in the middle is making sure children are getting educated" added Jaime.
School board elections for the Rome school district, and others in the area, take place on May 17th.