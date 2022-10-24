Rome Police are still looking for two men, accused of firing a gun inside a Rome store

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Police are still looking for two men, accused of firing a gun inside Bill's Variety Store on West Thomas Street, in Rome.
Police say it was an attempted robbery that happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. The two black males, entered the store and demanded money from an employee, it was during this interaction that shots were fired.
The two were about six feet tall, both wearing black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks. They displayed a “hunting style” rifle during the incident.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Police are asking people in the neighborhood to share any surveillance footage they may have that has anything suspicious on it. Anyone with footage is asked to call Rome Police at 315-339-7744 or the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.