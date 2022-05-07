 Skip to main content
Rome Police investigate three-car accident on Black River Boulevard

ROME, N.Y. - Roads closed down on Black River Boulevard for several hours Saturday after a three-car pileup. Rome police responded to the crash around 3:00 p.m. 

Police say an elderly woman was parked in the parking lot of Applebee's when she put her car in reverse and back out into traffic. The car collided with an SUV which then cause the SUV to crash into another vehicle. 

Police say five people, including a baby, were involved in the accident. 

The elderly woman and her passenger were transported to the hospital but police say the injuries are serious but non-life-threatening. The driver in the SUV suffered minor injuries. Police say the baby and the driver in the other vehicle were uninjured. 

Roads have since reopened. 

The crash is under investigation. 

