Rome Rescue Mission needs donations for Thanksgiving meals

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome Rescue Mission is in need of food and monetary donations to help serve over 3,000-holiday meals this Thanksgiving.
They need 1,000 Turkeys plus all the other Thanksgiving sides. Food items needed include turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce, white potatoes, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, and many other Thanksgiving food items.
“Our services are critical to helping struggling families. We provide a warm, traditional meal to our neighbors in need every year...Our goal is for no one to go hungry on Thanksgiving,” Executive Director of the Rome Rescue Mission, Matt Miller, said.
On Nov. 18 the mission will be giving away turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out. on November 18th. The giveaway will be at 280 East Dominick Street, side yard.
You can get a Thanksgiving meal delivered on Nov. 23 if you live at the following locations:
Valentine Apartments
Rome Mall Apartments
Georgian Arms
Colonial Apartments
Madison Plaza
On Thanksgiving Day, the Rome Rescue Mission will serve breakfast from 9-10 a.m. and dinner will be served from 1-3 p.m. To-go dinners will be available as well.
Donations can be dropped off at 413 East Dominick Street from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.