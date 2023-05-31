Rome State of the City

ROME, N.Y. -- Mayor Jacqueline Izzo had plenty of good things to say about the city of Rome at the city of Rome's state of the city address. The most impressive of which is that Rome has gone six years with no tax increase.
Mayor Izzo proudly announced that her administration has balanced the city's revenue. Rome's unassigned fund was almost $2 million in 2016, but now it's over $10 million. The city's total fund has also increased to over $20 million. The revenue increase is a 16% jump from 2016.
Additionally, four new DRI projects are starting up including the demolition of Fort Stanwix's parking garage for a 200-vehicle surface parking lot, city hall renovations, $1 million in DOT TAP funding, and another million in NYS touring monies to execute a $2 million project on Erie Blvd.
Some housing in the city is also getting a boost with nearly $6 million going into Federal grants for Floyd and Park drive for reconstruction and infrastructure improvements.
Private sector investments are through the roof as well. Over the last seven years, private sector investments total to over $350 million, with 929 open building permits this year alone.
Also, water mains are getting extended on route 46 allowing for the city of Rome to sell water to the town of Verona beginning as early as next year.
Finally, Mayor Izzo left several recommendations for the council as far as ARPA funding is concerned. Much of the money she is suggesting go into renovations for the intensive care unit at the Rome hospital, and into a downtown parking canopy at Liberty and James St. so that the city can remove snow more easily.
Mayor Izzo is up for re-election this year. She'll face retired police detective Jeffrey Lanigan in a primary next month.