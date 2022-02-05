Rome woman charged after police say she stole purse from an elderly woman

 Skip to main content
Rome woman charged with robbery after police say she stole purse from an elderly woman

 

ROME, N.Y. - 32-year-old Yvonne Carpenter-Joslyn is charged with robbery after police say she jumped into a 92-year-old woman’s car outside of Bill’s Variety and ran off with her purse.

Police say a Carpenter-Joslyn came out of the store around 10:20 a.m. Saturday and jumped into the passenger seat of the vehicle, demanding cash and the victim’s purse. The victim tried to fight the suspect but was ultimately overpowered and the purse was stolen.

Police say Carpenter-Joslyn fled on a bicycle, but the store owner and bystanders who witnessed the incident chased her and got the purse back to return to the victim.

Rome Police say Carpenter-Joslyn was taken into custody Thursday after she took off on foot.

Carpenter-Joslyn is charged with robbery 

Carpenter-Joslyn was held pending arraignment in Rome City Court. 

 

