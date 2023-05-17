ROTC graduation at Notre Dame

 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Notre Dame hosted its ROTC graduation late this afternoon. In the ceremony cadets graduated, were promoted, and received generous awards and scholarships from organizations such as The American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944, among others. Medals were also handed out to exemplary cadets for community service, academic excellence and physical fitness.

One of the cadets just got the honor of becoming the unit's new CO, Isaiah Sexton, and we had the chance to talk to him about what this ceremony means to him and his fellow cadets:

"If there's anything that this ceremony, this graduation in particular has taught me is that we have great potential. Our cadets put in endless hours of work, they dedicate their time and energy to this unit and overall seeing all the awards given out and seeing what our previous cadets have done for the unit...this unit has great potential for many years, past when I'm CO and past when my class has graduated, we're going to have long term success."

The cadets also put in over 7 thousand hours of community service combined. Great job and congratulations to all of the cadets!

