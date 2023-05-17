ROTC graduation at Notre Dame

Notre Dame hosted its ROTC graduation late this afternoon. In the ceremony cadets graduated, were promoted, and received generous awards and scholarships from organizations such as The American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944, among others. Medals were also handed out to exemplary cadets for community service, academic excellence and physical fitness.
One of the cadets just got the honor of becoming the unit's new CO, Isaiah Sexton, and we had the chance to talk to him about what this ceremony means to him and his fellow cadets:
"If there's anything that this ceremony, this graduation in particular has taught me is that we have great potential. Our cadets put in endless hours of work, they dedicate their time and energy to this unit and overall seeing all the awards given out and seeing what our previous cadets have done for the unit...this unit has great potential for many years, past when I'm CO and past when my class has graduated, we're going to have long term success."
The cadets also put in over 7 thousand hours of community service combined. Great job and congratulations to all of the cadets!