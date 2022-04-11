Route 8 bridge demolition underway at Utica-New Hartford line on the Arterial

Utica, N.Y. -- Demolition work on the Route 8 bridge is underway over the North-South Arterial. Work will start nightly at 10:00 p.m. and extend through 6:00 a.m. the next day. through Wednesday April 13th.
Due to the demolition work, Routes 5/12 north and southbound will be closed to through traffic at the interchange. In addition, Campion Road westbound to Route 5/8/12 northbound will also be closed to traffic during the demolition operation.
Signed detours will be utilized to advise motorists of the road closures and direct traffic to the appropriate detour routes.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual's driver license.