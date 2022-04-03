RPD search for suspects in attempted house fire

ROME, N.Y. - Rome Police are looking for two men who they say attempted to set a house on fire. It happened around 9:45 Saturday night on North George Street.
Police say their investigation revealed two men doused the front porch of the home in an unknown flammable substance.
Police tell NewsChannel 2 they made a trail leading to the driveway and lit the trail on fire. Fortunately, the fire stopped at the grass and did not spread to the porch.
No injuries were reported.
Police ask people in that area to review their surveillance video as the suspects are still at large. If you have any information, contact RPD at (315) 339-7744.