Run Against Racism aims to bring community together

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Roadrunners held their 3rd annual Run Against Racism Saturday morning.
The idea for the run came about following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and the riots that followed.
The first two years the event was done virtually because of Covid, but this year it was held live for the first time.
Runners and walkers started at Kemble Park in Utica and made their way to Johnson Park before making their way back to Kemble.
Participants could choose to do one loop which would be 1.5 miles or two loops for a 3 mile run/walk. There was also a quarter mile kids run.
"Running is all about community,” says Utica Roadrunner board president Jim Mott. “We figured, what better way to have an event to try to stop something like racism than create a community event where people could walk, and people could run, because there is no color. There is no discrimination while we're out here running, we're all out here supporting each other. If you can do that in a race, why can't you do that in regular life and society".
Proceeds from the run will go to benefit Johnson Park Center's Summer Activities for Youth Program.