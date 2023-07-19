Runaway Rooster—The Story of JAY-K's Lumber Yard Bird

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Are you missing a rooster? It might be in the lumber yard at JAY-K in New Hartford.

We received word that a rooster has taken up residency in the yard for a few days now.

Employees are actively looking for the rooster's owner.

The beautiful bird looks healthy and is being fed when needed by lumber yard staff, slowly becoming a mascot and celebrity of sorts.

Scott Blum, a yard foreman at JAY-K, said that he's hopeful he can find the rooster a good home. He's the one who put out a Facebook post trying to find the bird's owner.

President of JAY-K Dean Kelly said that the rooster showed up a few days ago at the lumber yard.

"He's been here entertaining people around the yard," he said.

"He seems pretty friendly," Kelly said of the runaway rooster.

People have tried to catch the bird, but nobody has been successful, as the rooster retreats back into the woods near the hardware store.

After the chase, the rooster reappears from the woods to hang out in the lumber yard.

Kelly said that they are trying to find the owner of the rooster so that nothing happens to it.

He added that employees have been supplying the rooster with a little bit of food. It's suspected the rooster is getting nourishment from a food supply in the woods.

If you're looking for your missing rooster, contact JAY-K at 315-735-4475.

