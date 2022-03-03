 Skip to main content
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

  • Updated
Ukraine Nuclear Plant

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine Friday, March 4, 2022. Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Russian forces have shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant, sparking a fire. The blaze was reported early Friday as the Russians pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in  bid to cut off the country from the sea.

The assault targeted the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Meanwhile, another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors in Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors.

