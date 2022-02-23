 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt is possible. Ice
jams may cause flooding.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rain has largely ended, rivers will continue to rise
this morning due to runoff from earlier rainfall, any
additional scattered showers, and snow melt. Any resulting
flood problems may linger through the day. Rises in rivers
and streams may lead to ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches
or more in 12 hours possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Russia moving some forces and tanks into eastern Ukraine, Latvian PM says

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his address to the nation at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 21.

 ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Sputnik/Getty Images

Russian troops have moved into the eastern region of Ukraine that Russia has now recognized as "independent," according to the Prime Minister of NATO member Latvia and sources familiar with the latest US intelligence assessments.

"According to the information at my disposal, Putin is moving additional forces and tanks into the occupied Donbas territories," Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Wednesday. "By any definition that's a crossing of a sovereign territory into a neighboring country."

Pressed specifically on whether he was referring to the entry of additional Russian troops since Moscow recognized the two separatist regions earlier this week, Kariņš replied: "Yes, according to the information at my disposal, this is exactly what we're seeing."

Two other sources familiar with US intelligence confirmed to CNN that additional Russian troops have in fact crossed the border into the Donbas region since Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the two regions and issued an order deploying "peacekeepers" into the Donbas on Tuesday. According to a senior US official familiar with the latest intelligence, Russia has deployed one to two so-called battalion tactical groups, Russia's main combat formation, each of which comprise an average of about 800 troops.

CNN has not independently verified the presence of additional Russian troops in the Donbas.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday described events now underway in Ukraine as "the beginning of a Russian invasion," but senior administration officials have since declined to confirm whether additional Russian troops had entered into the Donbas — where unmarked Russian forces have propping up separatist fighters since 2014

This story is breaking and will be updated.

