Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation program held in Clinton next month

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County is encouraging all farm and non-farm youth and adults, aged 14 and older to take their Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program in February.
The program is intended for those who will be working on or around machinery. Those aged, 14 and 15 who are working for someone other than their parents, must complete this course to be a legal farm employee.
The program will take place at the VFW located next to Clinton Tractor, 49 Franklin Ave, from Feb. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each of those days. The cost is $25 for 4-H members and $35 for non-4H members. Lunch and program materials are included.
You will need to pre-register by Feb. 10 which can be done online or by calling 315-866-7920. There are only 15 spots available.