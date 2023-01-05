Saranac Lake Civic Center upgrade complete

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday, the Saranac Lake Civic Center's, almost $7 million upgrade has been completed.
The not-for-profit recreation and events center had significant interior and exterior improvements. Energy-efficient fire and safety improvements were also added as well as, rink, kitchen, locker room and spectator seating upgrades. All of it done just in time for the upcoming Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, which start on Jan. 12.
"As New York's North Country welcomes visitors from around the globe for the World University Games, we have a unique opportunity to showcase our world-class competitive winter sports facilities with the upgraded Saranac Lake Civic Center. The upgraded Civic Center will not only provide an optimal experience for curlers and fans, but it will also bolster future generations of youth sports groups, our local communities and the entire North Country region," Hochul said.
The center also hosts regular winter sports during the season as well as non-sporting events like auctions and tradeshows.
The project received support from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative funds and through the North Country Regional Economic Development Council.