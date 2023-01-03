Saranac Lake man arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. -- Troopers arrested 53-year-old, Robert J. Lavallee of Saranac Lake on Jan. 1 for making a terrorist threat.
Troopers arrived on State Route 86 in the Town of Harrietstown around 7:35 a.m. and upon investigation determined, Lavallee made numerous calls to the state dispatch call center on Dec. 27, allegedly threatening to shoot people if they stepped on his property.
He was arrested and transported to State Police Ray Brook for processing. Lavallee was arraigned in the Town of Tupper Lake Court and remanded to Franklin County Jail on $250 cash bail or $500 bond.