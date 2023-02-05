Mohawk, N.Y.-- Three people were left homeless after a fire at a house on East Main Street in Mohawk Saturday evening. Firefighters were first called to 68 E. Main St. around 9:30 last night for a possible fire involving electrical supply lines going to the house. When they arrived, the fire had already spread to a small area of the house. Firefighters were able to limit the damage to the outside of the home, however, the electrical supply to the house had to be pulled as a precaution. 2 adults and a child are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Fire officials are still investigating exactly what caused that fire, however it is believed to be electrical.
Saturday evening fire under investigation in Mohawk
BenKinne
