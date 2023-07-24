Saturday Morning Rt. 233 Accident Still Under Investigation

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. -- A Rome man is continuing his recovery after an accident on State Route 233 in Whitestown this weekend.
It happened just after 1:00 on Saturday morning on Sutliff Road.
Oneida County Sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Kyle Tuzzolino of Rome was headed west when he lost control rounding a corner. He hit a ditch, went airborne and hit a house.
Tuzzolino was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The occupants of the house were not injured.
The crash is still under investigation and no tickets have been issued.