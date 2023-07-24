 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday Morning Rt. 233 Accident Still Under Investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Accident

AP

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. -- A Rome man is continuing his recovery after an accident on State Route 233 in Whitestown this weekend.

A Rome man is continuing his recovery after an accident on State Route 233 in Whitestown this weekend.

It happened just after 1:00 on Saturday morning on Sutliff Road.

Oneida County Sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Kyle Tuzzolino of Rome was headed west when he lost control rounding a corner. He hit a ditch, went airborne and hit a house.

Tuzzolino was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The occupants of the house were not injured. 

The crash is still under investigation and no tickets have been issued.

Recommended for you