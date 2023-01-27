Sauquoit man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday night

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. -- A Sauquoit man died in a snowmobile accident on North Road in the Town of West Turin, Thursday night.
John Jones, 52, was traveling southwest on Trail C4F when he exited the west side of the trail, overturned and hit a tree. Several people attended to Jones and attempted to give him CPR until emergency crews responded. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Deputies were assisted by Constableville Fire and Ambulance, Martinsburg Fire, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Turin Ridge Riders and Sullivan's Towing