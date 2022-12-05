Sauquoit Valley basketball program gets kids active in December

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- For the past 30 years the Sauquoit Valley Optimist Club's, Kids Intermural Basketball Program has been keeping kids active and this seasons program has already begun.
The program is for students in grades 4-6 and takes place in the middle school gym, where other students from the high school basketball team as well as teachers, help those participating practice different techniques for the game.
70 kids are taking part in the program this year which helps to teach them about teamwork, while getting them out of the house during the cold winter months.