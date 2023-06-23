Sauquoit Valley Holds graduation

Sauquoit, N.Y.--Sauquoit Valley High School held its Class of 2023 graduation ceremony on Friday.
The 93rd annual commencement took place inside a packed gymnasium as family and friends of the class of 2023 gathered to witness an important milestone.
76 students walked across the stage to accept the diplomas they've spent most of their lives working for.
One of those students was class of 2023 valedictorian Jillian Powles, who is our very own Jason Powles' daughter.
Many students, including Powles, also received additional awards before receiving their diplomas to end their high school journeys.
This marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another for the class of 2023.