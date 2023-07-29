Save our Streets Director Reacts to Recent Violence Spike in Utica

Utica, N.Y. -- It's clear that lately Utica feels a little less safe.
Whether it's the shooting on Kossuth Ave, a stabbing on Rutger Street, or the most recent act, the shooting on Deborah Drive.
To make matters worse, the area was 72 days strong without reported shots fired according to Save Our Streets Director Roosevelt Patterson.
"I am just as in awe as you are about this whole thing," Patterson said. "We had a 72 maybe even more day with no shots fired, no bullet to body, these last few weeks has just been...traumatic to the city of Utica."
It's somewhat ironic in the sickest sense possible that this all comes after an incredibly positive event built around avoiding violence in the city of Utica... Hoops and Dreams.
"In this park just three weeks ago we had the Hoops and Dreams basketball event," Patterson said. "There were people from all over the community. We had the highest rate in attendance in the 21 years of Hoops and Dreams. So, for an event to go that well, that successful, the last thing we expected was for violence to erupt in the City of Utica."
Patterson said he's had minimal sleep lately doing everything he and the organization Save our Streets can to settle the recent violence streak in Utica.
"What we have been doing is reaching out to the gang members that we know of high-risk gun users that we know of and speaking to them and asking them to please cease the fire," Patterson said. "We know that when it gets hot tensions flare, but there are other alternatives to violence."
Patterson had a message to the parents watching.
"To the mothers who know that your children are out here with these guns, please talk to them and ask them to put the guns down. If there is an issue as to where you can't get through to them for them to put the gun down, you can contact me. I'll take the opportunity to speak with them. Also, I can have the gun removed from your house... no questions asked. It'll save your son's life as well as someone else's life. That's what we want to do here in the City of Utica. We want to save our streets; we want to save the lives of our youths."
To contact Patterson, you can call 315-790-2631.