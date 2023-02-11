Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others

On Thursday, the suspects resumed calling and demanded more money. Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police in both E and D Troops and the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force worked collectively to develop a plan to surveil the exchange in Syracuse and apprehend the offenders.
The sheriff's office said three suspects were successfully taken into custody in East Syracuse. The suspects were interviewed with the use of interpreters provided by the State Police and the FBI.
Joel Mathilda of Bronx, NY, Jose Fermen Vasquez of Newark, NJ, and Davide Invidia Arias, or Orlando, FL, are each charged with grand arceny, 3rd degree and conspiracy, 5th degree.
A subsequent search of an Airbnb located in the city of Syracuse resulted in the recovery of $20,000.00 cash. Additional US currency located on the suspects resulted in the police being able to recover over $25,000.00 in stolen money.
The investigation determined that the couriers used in this scheme were not involved but merely working in their capacity as Uber drivers.
The defendants were not eligible for bail to be set, and were released on their own recognizance, following arraignment at the Cayuga County Jail.
There is potential for more victims in this scheme, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.