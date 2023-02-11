 Skip to main content
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others

Cayuga County Sheriff's office issues warning after scam arrest. 
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. 
 
On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
 
According to the sheriff's office, the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which had been ordered placed in a box, and in turn deliver it to them at a location in Syracuse. After one successful attempt, they were able to repeat this two more times with the same couple, ultimately leading to a theft of over $24,000.00 cash.

On Thursday, the suspects resumed calling and demanded more money. Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police in both E and D Troops and the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force worked collectively to develop a plan to surveil the exchange in Syracuse and apprehend the offenders.

The sheriff's office said three suspects were successfully taken into custody in East Syracuse.  The suspects were interviewed with the use of interpreters provided by the State Police and the FBI.

Joel Mathilda of Bronx, NY, Jose Fermen Vasquez of Newark, NJ, and Davide Invidia Arias, or Orlando, FL, are each charged with grand arceny, 3rd degree and conspiracy, 5th degree. 

A subsequent search of an Airbnb located in the city of Syracuse resulted in the recovery of $20,000.00 cash. Additional US currency located on the suspects resulted in the police being able to recover over $25,000.00 in stolen money.

The investigation determined that the couriers used in this scheme were not involved but merely working in their capacity as Uber drivers.

The defendants were not eligible for bail to be set, and were released on their own recognizance, following arraignment at the Cayuga County Jail.

There is potential for more victims in this scheme, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

