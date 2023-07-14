SCHENEVUS, N.Y. -- The annual Schenevus Fireman's Carnival is taking place this Thursday-Saturday.
The Carnival is free admission and parking and has "great fun for the whole family" according to the flyer.
There are games, rides, food, prizes and live music during each day.
This Saturday is the last day as an Auction is open at 11:00 a.m. and a chicken barbeque begins at noon. A festive parade begins at 6 p.m. and the Jason Wicks Band will play from 7:30 until 11 p.m.
The antique Carousel Merry-Go-Round is the main feature of the event. In fact, the Carousel is on the National Register of Historic Places and has been on the list for the last 25 years.
The Carnival started in 1948 when the local Volunteer Fire Department borrowed a Carousel from Cooperstown. The goal was to raise enough money to buy much-needed fire equipment including a new fire truck.
According to Richard Kenyon, who is the Carnival Chairman, the event helps raise a lot of much needed funding and saves the general public a lot of tax dollars.
New York State Senator Peter Oberacker not only represents the 51st District, but he also has been a Volunteer Firefighter in Schenevus since 1986.
Oberacker said that "a little goes a long way" in terms of helping the Volunteer Fire Department.
The Carnival is located at 40 Main St. in Schenevus.