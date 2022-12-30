Schenevus school merger back on the ballot

Schenevus, N.Y.--A year after a school merger plan was rejected by voters in Schenevus, another vote could take place. The 2021 plan had to be approved in both the Schenevus and Worcester districts to move forward. It passed in Worcester, but failed in Schenevus.
A Schenevus parent has turned in a petition to Milford BOCES for a re-vote. That needed to happen within two years of the previous vote according to the state department of education. A new vote hasn't been scheduled yet.
NewsChannel two has left messages with BOCES to get more information, but it's our understanding, Worcester wouldn't need to vote again. The two districts have conducted a merger study at least five times.