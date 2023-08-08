School Aims to Reduce Referrals for Cutting Class by 38 Percent

ROME, N.Y. -- The start of the school year is a month away for local districts.
In Rome, the high school principal sent a letter to families asking for their help getting students to come to school and stay in class.
Ahead of the upcoming school year, Rome Free Academy officials want to ensure that no classroom ends up empty.
They sent out a letter to parents to get them on board with their new plan.
"Our data showed us that last year, primarily out of the 7,600 disciplinary referrals that were written by our staff, 83 percent of those were class cuts, late to class, cut detention, avoidance type behaviors," Brian LeBaron, principal of RFA.
The school wants to cut that 83 percent to 45 percent. A change of 38 percent.
"We had 2,500 class cuts last year. We had 2,300 late or tardy to class, and we have a very strict procedure that we follow," LeBaron said.
The path to get kids in the class comes through motivation more than discipline.
"The students will not make any attempt to be engaged unless they do feel some level of success. 'So, the more I avoid, coming from failure, the more I avoid, and ultimately, I don't come to class,'" LeBaron said.
The plan, concocted by a committee with skin in the game, works on something called restorative justice.
"From the data, we've figured out how to do some more restorative justice and some more restorative practices in the building, which will include some of our support staff, with a mentor," he said.
There will be levels of intervention when it comes to students cutting class, and it will start with a call home.
"As opposed with going back into the school year and trying to create different or more consequence. We would take a different approach and try to understand why our students are cutting classes," the principal said.
The idea is to work positively with all to ensure they are in the classroom during the school year.