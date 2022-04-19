School board approves Utica budget

UTICA, NY - The Utica City School District has approved a budget for the 2022-2023 academic school year, but it didn't come without some controversy.
The board narrowly passed the budget by a 4 to 3 vote. A motion to table the budget was voted down by the same margin.
The $213.5 million budget is an increase of just over $19 million from last year’s budget. The budget includes no tax increase for the 8th straight year and monies for the hiring of 152 additional teachers and support staff.
While the board members agree that hiring additional teachers is a good thing, some wonder if there will be enough physical space for them.
"Where are we going to put these teachers?” asked board member Joseph Hobika Jr. “I think it's great that we're putting teachers there, but where are they going?"
The public will have a chance to vote on the budget, as well as candidates for the school board, on May 17.