Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN ONEIDA
COUNTY...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to
less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing
extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1241 PM EDT, a band of heavy snow was
along a line extending from Oriskany to Sylvan Beach and moving east
at 40 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
Utica, Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Verona, Westmoreland, Deerfield,
Whitesboro, New York Mills and Sherrill.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 31 and 33.

SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of
heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 1641Z 283DEG 36KT 4316 7535 4320 7569

Schumer launches attack on Xylazine, also known as 'Tranq'

  • 0

Three-prong attack on Zombie drug, Schumer says is closing in on Upstate NY communities

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer launched a three-pronged plan to fight the rise in Xylazine, a deadly, skin-rotting zombie drug, also known as ‘Tranq.’

Schumer took his message to the North Country last week and took the message to Cortland County the week prior.

Schumer explained in a news conference that Upstate communities cannot fight the scourge of this dangerous drug on streets alone and is calling for a major boost in federal support to combat drug trafficking and this public health crisis.

First, Schumer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs to accelerate its operations to track down illicit sources of Xylazine that are plaguing Northeast, and Upstate New York in particular, to cut off supply that is flooding New York streets.

Second, Schumer detailed a new push to supercharge the federal COPS Hiring Program with nearly $537 million in new funds to help stop drug trafficking in its tracks.

 

Third, Schumer said we need an all of the above approach to treat the overdose crisis, and said he is calling for new boosts to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) appropriations, including grants that can be used to fund testing infrastructure for Xylazine.

 

