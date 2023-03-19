Schumer launches attack on Xylazine, also known as 'Tranq'

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer launched a three-pronged plan to fight the rise in Xylazine, a deadly, skin-rotting zombie drug, also known as ‘Tranq.’
Schumer took his message to the North Country last week and took the message to Cortland County the week prior.
Schumer explained in a news conference that Upstate communities cannot fight the scourge of this dangerous drug on streets alone and is calling for a major boost in federal support to combat drug trafficking and this public health crisis.
First, Schumer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs to accelerate its operations to track down illicit sources of Xylazine that are plaguing Northeast, and Upstate New York in particular, to cut off supply that is flooding New York streets.
Second, Schumer detailed a new push to supercharge the federal COPS Hiring Program with nearly $537 million in new funds to help stop drug trafficking in its tracks.
Third, Schumer said we need an all of the above approach to treat the overdose crisis, and said he is calling for new boosts to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) appropriations, including grants that can be used to fund testing infrastructure for Xylazine.