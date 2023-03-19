Schumer launches attack on Xylazine, also known as 'Tranq'

Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN ONEIDA COUNTY... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1241 PM EDT, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Oriskany to Sylvan Beach and moving east at 40 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Utica, Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Verona, Westmoreland, Deerfield, Whitesboro, New York Mills and Sherrill. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 31 and 33. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 1641Z 283DEG 36KT 4316 7535 4320 7569