Schumer Reveals Bipartisan Bill in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. -- Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer revealed a bipartisan bill in Madison County today "to create a critical federal program to breathe new life into industrial sites across Upstate NY and bring good-paying manufacturing jobs back from overseas to places like Central NY."
Schumer was at Chapman Park in Bridgeport to make the announcement.
The bill, named the ONSHORE Act, helps "provide much-needed federal support with major site-readiness and workforce development that can boost" various sites like Madison County's Harbor Light Business Park and the Marcy Nanocenter in Oneida County.
“Micron’s historic investment as well as investment’s like Wolfspeed’s at Marcy Nanocenter, are proof positive that with increased support for shovel-ready sites and workforce development, in tandem with the federal incentives I led to passage, we can bring manufacturing and good-paying jobs back from overseas to Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. The ONSHORE Act is about preparing our industrial sites and workforce to tap into Upstate NY’s amazing assets to power the revival of American manufacturing. Upstate NY can tap the ONSHORE Act to supercharge critical industries like chips and clean technology and ensure they are made in America, including right here in places like CNY and the Mohawk Valley,” Schumer said.
“The ONSHORE Act," he said, "will build on the historic new investments and manufacturing boom that Upstate NY is already seeing from the bills I pushed through into law last Congress, and I will fight tooth and nail to lead the ONSHORE Act to passage to continue to deliver federal investment in manufacturing across Upstate NY.”
Madison County Board Chairman and Sullivan Town Supervisor John Becker said, "The ONSHORE Act will help sites like the Harbor Lights Business Park take the final step to being ready for businesses to move in."
“Harbor Lights Business Park has so much to offer with a great location, modern infrastructure, high speed internet, and a supportive community. Thanks to this bill, this business park can become prime real estate for any potential Micron spinoff business. Making Harbor Lights Business Park a reality has been a longtime coming," Becker said.
Wolfspeed announced today that $1.25 billion has been secured from investment group Apollo.
"The financing supports the company’s previously announced U.S. expansion efforts and is a significant step toward achieving the company’s $6.5 billion global capacity expansion plan. Execution of Wolfspeed’s U.S. growth plan will accelerate adoption of silicon carbide across a wide array of end markets and support meaningful job creation in US semiconductor manufacturing," Wolfspeed's website states.