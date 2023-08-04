Schuyler Homeowners Clean Up from Floods Again

SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- Andrey Tur never wanted to experience what he and his family did the night of Halloween 2019 again.
In fact, they never imagined that they would.
After several rounds of severe weather dumped several inches of rain on Schuyler, Tur and his family would have to face rising flood waters once more.
"I don't know how to explain my feeling. I still don't understand exactly what's going on. I am feeling so stressed. I just really don't know how to explain. I'm feeling so bad inside, so I don't know what to do," Tur said.
Tur and many of his neighbors along a stretch of Route 5 near Barge Canal Lock 19 had their homes gutted by those 2019 floods.
Having replaced almost every item in the house, Tur is left picking up the pieces again.
"We spent too much money and time dealing with the same thing three years ago and we put everything new. It was thousands and thousands of dollars spent and time and we've got the same thing now. I don't know who's going to pay for it," Tur explained.
As he looked over the damage left behind by the water, Tur is left at a loss for words.
"It's unexplainable, seriously, it's unexplainable. I don't know. If you've never gone through this, you wouldn't understand how to feel about the situation," said Tur.