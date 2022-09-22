Schuyler Lake man charged with 9 counts of forgery

SCHUYLER LAKE, N.Y. -- A Schuyler Lake man was arrested and charged with 9 counts of possession of a forged instrument, following an investigation by the Otsego County Sherriff's Office.
Ashraf Moussa, 50, is accused of utilizing forged documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles for profit. A search warrant was executed at the defendant's residence where numerous other forged documents were located and seized.
Moussa was arrested and lodged in the Otsego County Correctional facility where he now awaits arraignment.
The Otsego County Sherriff's Office was assisted by the Otsego County Probation Department, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Homeland Security.