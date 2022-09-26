'Seasons' mural unveiled near Utica Parkway rec center

UTICA, N.Y. -- A mural called 'Seasons' was unveiled at Roscoe Conking Park, near the Parkway rec center in Utica, on Monday, Sept. 26.
The project was designed and painted by local artist, Patrick Fiore, who also helped fund the project, along with the Gabriel, Joseph and Lila Mandour Karam fund.
The mural has a contemporary design focused on encouraging people to appreciate the environment around them in the Mohawk Valley. The creation is a display of each changing season.
“My goal was to creatively amplify the value of art in an outdoor public space. The wonder and richness of our seasons and the positive affects nature, creativity and physical activity have on our wellbeing, as individuals and a community. The mural aims to encourage an appreciation of our environment through our four seasons. As the seasons change the murals emphasis changes, highlighting our relationship with the flow of time and transitions in our natural surroundings,” Fiore said.
United Way of the Mohawk Valley assisted with the logistics of the project as well as collecting donations to make the creation possible.
The City of Utica participated in the project by repairing the wall and the area surrounding it, making sure the mural would last for generations to come.