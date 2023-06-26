WHITESBORO, NY -- The second annual Livi-Strong Memorial Soccer Fest was held at the Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Memorial Park in Whitesboro this weekend.
The Livi Strong Foundation was created in memory of Alivia Moylan, a seventh grader at Whitesboro Middle School who tragically lost her life at 12-years-old in an ATV accident in May of 2020.
Alivia loved soccer according to her mother Virginia Moylan, which is why this tournament for boys' and girls' soccer teams was initially created.
Basket raffles, food and live music were also a part of the event.
All the proceeds raised from the soccer event will go towards supporting local youth sports and local animal shelters.
Soccer Fest is just one of three annual events that take place in honor of Alivia "Livi" Moylan.
The Livi Strong Basketball Tournament and Cornhole Bash will happen later this year.